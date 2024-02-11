Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 33,844 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $939,121 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

