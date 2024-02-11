Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 23,442 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $550.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

