Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Align Technology stock opened at $296.37 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

