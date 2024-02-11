Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 936,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,767 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

