Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.