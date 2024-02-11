Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $470.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

