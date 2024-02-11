Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 482 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth $375,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seagen

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.