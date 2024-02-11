Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,600 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 1.03% of Paragon 28 worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,846,000 after buying an additional 127,918 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Paragon 28 by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 1,037,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 179,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Paragon 28 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,257,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 47,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

NYSE:FNA opened at $14.46 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNA

Paragon 28 Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.