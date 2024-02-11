Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 16,328 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of FOX worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,998 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,764,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,807,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,976,000 after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,570,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,651,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.45 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

