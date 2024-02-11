Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,332 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

