Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 603 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.07. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.