Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 660 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avantor were worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Avantor stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

