Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,630 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.75 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.69 and a 200 day moving average of $253.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.