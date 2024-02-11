Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 668 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

