Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.39

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and traded as low as $20.09. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 7,748 shares changing hands.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.