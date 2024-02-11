Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.39

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and traded as low as $20.09. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 7,748 shares changing hands.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

