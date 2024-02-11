Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.39

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and traded as low as $20.09. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 7,748 shares traded.
Smiths Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.