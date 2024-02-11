Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.