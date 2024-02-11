Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.
Snap Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
