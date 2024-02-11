Societe Generale Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UBS Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

