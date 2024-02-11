SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.0 million-$192.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.8 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.000 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SWI opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.