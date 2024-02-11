Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.51 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $26.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140,476 shares during the period. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

