Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Raised to $25.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SONO

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.94. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $204,599. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 103.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.