Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

