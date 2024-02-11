SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lowered by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.0% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

GLD stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.60. 4,412,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,491. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.