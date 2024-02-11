SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 10.7% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 1,729,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,982. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

