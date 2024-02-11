SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. 1,729,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,982. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

