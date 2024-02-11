SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,301 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,012,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.