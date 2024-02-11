Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.72.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

