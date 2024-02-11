Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.36.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $240.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.12. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $114.64 and a fifty-two week high of $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

