Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPOT. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $240.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $114.64 and a fifty-two week high of $248.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after buying an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.