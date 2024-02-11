Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.94

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and traded as low as $21.90. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 29,806 shares trading hands.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $211.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $6,927,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

