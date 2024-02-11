SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.110-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.5 million-$619.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.5 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.11-3.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $27.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.99. The stock had a trading volume of 674,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average is $176.58. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,095. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

