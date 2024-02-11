SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.9 million-$146.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.4 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.110-3.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $27.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.99. 674,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,033. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $137.52 and a one year high of $218.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.58. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.40.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,215,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

