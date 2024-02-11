SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.110-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.5 million-$619.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.5 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.11-3.13 EPS.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $27.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.99. 674,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,033. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,095. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

