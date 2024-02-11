SRM Entertainment, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SRM)

SRM Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 12th. SRM Entertainment had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
NASDAQ:SRM opened at $1.58 on Friday. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01.
SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
