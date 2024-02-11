State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,670 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.96.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

