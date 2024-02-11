State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.30 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

