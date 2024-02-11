State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,501 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

