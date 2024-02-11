State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 939 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ResMed by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $184.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

