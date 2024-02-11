Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $106.35 million and $6.85 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,301.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.03 or 0.00575610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00149736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00252736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00166260 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 455,424,758 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.