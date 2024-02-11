Stephens Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $150.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Shares of FI stock opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

