Stephens Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $57.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities downgraded shares of OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Shares of OMF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

