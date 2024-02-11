Stephens Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $62.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.63.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Transactions at Tenable

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after buying an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 537,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.