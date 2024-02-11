Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target to $70.00

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. ePlus has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

