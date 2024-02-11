StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $887.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 4.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

