StockNews.com Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,367,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

