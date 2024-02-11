StockNews.com Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $981.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $954.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.