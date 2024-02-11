StockNews.com Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,145,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,562,000 after buying an additional 167,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,920,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth about $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 864,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

