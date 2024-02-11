StockNews.com Lowers Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) to Hold

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Resources Connection Price Performance
RGP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $443.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.62.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Resources Connection
About Resources Connection
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
