StockNews.com Lowers Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) to Hold

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

RGP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $443.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 4,682.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1,095.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

