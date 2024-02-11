STP Price Tops $0.0546 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $106.06 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STP has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015566 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,086.35 or 0.99906566 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00185146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009840 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05386205 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,382,843.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

