Stratis Tops One Day Volume of $15.78 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $149.21 million and $15.78 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.14 or 0.05207210 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,594,599 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

